WAYLAND, Mass. — The Glens Falls Greenjackets jumped out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and held on for a 26-23 victory over the Mass Warriors on Saturday night.

The win wrapped up first place in the New England Football League's Northeastern Conference for the Jackets, who finished the regular season at 6-2 in the conference, 8-2 overall.

The Jackets await official word that they locked up home-field advantage in the NEFL playoffs. They would to host a semifinal game on Saturday, Sept. 16, possibly at Glens Falls High School for a rematch with the Warriors.

James Prastio Jr. (78 yards, nine carries) scored two touchdowns to lead Glens Falls, a 2-yarder to start the scoring, and a 42-yard run to give the Jackets a 26-16 cushion in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Brown and Brandon Fish scored on interception returns of 15 and 40 yards, respectively, in the first quarter to build Glens Falls' early lead.

The Mass Warriors rallied within 19-16 behind two touchdowns and a field goal in the middle two quarters before Prastio gave the Jackets breathing room.