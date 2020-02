GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets will hold tryouts at Chase Sports, 22 Hudson Falls Road in South Glens Falls, on Feb. 16 and Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Players must register for tryouts. Pre-registration is $20 and may be done at www.greenjacketsfootball.com. Day-of registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be $30.