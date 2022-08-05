Greenjackets to face Broome County at Schuylerville

The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to host the Broome County Stallions in a clash of 3-1 Empire Football League teams on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets are coming off a 25-12 road victory over the Auburn Pride last week, in which quarterback Tom Hammond rushed for four touchdowns — three from 1 yard out and another on a 22-yard run. Hammond also has four passing touchdowns this season.

Defensively, linebacker Brendan Ricketts racked up seven tackles and an interception to lead Glens Falls, which also got fumble recoveries from Jake Gregory and Jason Proffitt. Paul Tonic recorded two of the Jackets' four sacks.

Broome County joined the EFL from the Northeastern Football Alliance this season, along with Auburn.

Last week, the Stallions were shut out at home by the Watertown Red & Black, 31-0. Among the top players for Broome County is former Chenango Forks star running back L.J. Watson, who played against Glens Falls High School when the Indians won the Class B state championship in 2016. Watson is the Stallions' leading rusher this season.