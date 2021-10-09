Greenjackets struggle in EFL title-game loss to Watertown

WATERTOWN — The Glens Falls Greenjackets saw their improbable run to the Empire Football League title game come crashing to an end Saturday night.

The Jackets gave up 10 turnovers, including six interceptions, as they struggled to a sloppy 37-8 loss to the Watertown Red & Black.

Glens Falls, which finished the season 3-5, could not move the ball on offense, and had problems stopping Watertown’s inside running game and big-play passing attack.

The lone bright spot for the Jackets was supplied by defensive lineman Jake Gregory. The former Whitehall standout scooped up a fumble and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to pull the Jackets within 14-8.

The Red & Black (7-1) turned the ball over seven times — including four interceptions, two by Sean Velazquez — but escaped serious damage by completely shutting down the Jackets’ offense.

Jason Williams threw for two touchdowns, including a strike just before halftime to give Watertown momentum with a 21-8 lead. The Red & Black also scored on a fumble return by Josh Lear and a pick-six by Connor Brown, who added a scoring reception from Kalon Jeter from his tight end spot.