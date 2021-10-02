 Skip to main content
Greenjackets shut out North Stars in EFL semifinals
Greenjackets shut out North Stars in EFL semifinals

BEEKMANTOWN — Joined by a familiar face Saturday night, the Glens Falls Greenjackets advanced to the Empire Football League championship game with a 12-0 semifinal win over Plattsburgh.

The Jackets welcomed back quarterback Bryant Ward, who had engineered their first two wins this season before heading back to college at Coastal Carolina.

Ward ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and completed 14 of 33 passes for 269 yards, including a 29-yard scoring pass to Jon Hammond with 3:18 left in the game to seal victory.

Quentin Austin rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries for the Jackets (3-4), who advance to play in the EFL championship game this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Watertown.

John Styczynski and Jeff Dorvee both caught five passes for 97 yards for Glens Falls. The Jackets tried to extend their 6-0 lead late in the first half, but Plattsburgh’s D.J. Barber picked off a pass in the red zone just before the two-minute warning.

Greenjackets 12, North Stars 0

Glens Falls (3-4) 6 0 0 6 — 12

Plattsburgh (2-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

GF — Ward 4 run (conversion failed), 4:33

Fourth quarter

GF — Styczynski 29 pass from Ward (conversion failed), 3:18

