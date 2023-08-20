WATERBURY, Conn. — James Prastio Jr. scored twice Saturday night as the Glens Falls Greenjackets shut out the Connecticut Reapers 21-0 in a New England Football League contest.

Glens Falls improved to 7-1 overall with the non-division win.

Prastio scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards to give the Jackets a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Caleb Condon then hit Skyler Pickering with a 42-yard touchdown pass to create the final margin.

Condon completed 5 of 9 passes for 66 yards and the touchdown.

Defensively, Kaedin Ogilvie and Eric France picked off passes, Tony Green Jr. and Troy Trent Jr. each had two sacks and Gus Whitticker added another sack for the Jackets. Trent finished with seven tackles to lead the team.

Glens Falls is scheduled to host the Worcester County Wildcats on Military Appreciation Night, set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at East Field.