Greenjackets shut out by Watertown

GLENS FALLS — Struggling on offense for the entire game, the Glens Falls Greenjackets dropped a 9-0 Empire Football League loss to Watertown on Saturday night.

Both teams suffered turnovers and miscues on a muddy East Field surface in a game of attrition.

Watertown scored 46 seconds before halftime on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kalon Jeter to Keegan Queior. The Red & Black (2-1) added a 27-yard field goal by Eric Baylor midway through the fourth quarter, a score that was set up by a bad snap deep in Greenjacket territory.

Glens Falls (2-1) tried three different quarterbacks, but neither Kurt Nolan, Jon Hammond nor Rashad Coulson could spark the team. Hammond was most effective in the second half, completing five of 13 passes for 66 yards and rushing for 40 more.

John Styczynski caught five passes for 78 yards to lead the Jackets, who turned the ball over three times.

Defensively for Glens Falls, Tom Hammond recovered two fumbles, Jeff Dorvee intercepted a pass and Jake Gregory added a sack and a fumble recovery.

