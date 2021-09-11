Greenjackets shut out by Watertown

WATERTOWN — The Glens Falls Greenjackets' offensive struggles continued Saturday night, as they dropped a 24-0 Empire Football League loss to the Watertown Red & Black.

The Jackets (2-3) squandered four trips into the red zone in the first half, reaching the Watertown doorstep each time and coming away with zero points. Twice they got the ball on turnovers deep in Red & Black territory, but wasted the opportunities.

Turnovers and penalties proved costly all evening, and Glens Falls lost quarterback Jon Hammond to injury late in the game.

Watertown (4-1) got on the board late in the second quarter on a 19-yard run by Kalon Jeter, who added a 4-yard touchdown in the third. Kaden Randle added a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth, and Eric Beyler capped the night with a 32-yard field goal.

The Jackets return home this coming Saturday when they host the Plattsburgh North Stars at 7 p.m., on Military Appreciation Night at East Field.

