Greenjackets set to wrap up EFL regular season

The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to complete their Empire Football League regular season Saturday with a 7 p.m. game against the Auburn Pride at Schuylerville High School.

The game, which will be the Jackets' Military Appreciation Night, had originally been scheduled for East Field in Glens Falls. However, it was moved to Schuylerville because the team was concerned about the safety of the deteriorating outfield bleachers along the football field.

Glens Falls is 5-4 following last week's forfeit win over the Plattsburgh North Stars, who suspended operations at midseason due to a lack of players.

The Jackets have not played since a 48-13 loss to the Broome County Stallions on Aug. 27. In their first meeting, Glens Falls defeated Auburn (4-5) on the road, 25-12 on July 30.

The EFL playoffs are scheduled to begin next weekend with the semifinals. The championship game is set for Oct. 1.