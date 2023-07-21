GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets take their longest road trip of the New England Football League season Saturday to face the Middleboro Cobras.

The Jackets take their 3-0 record on a four-hour drive to Middleborough, Massachusetts — located south of Boston, near Cape Cod — for a 7:30 p.m. New England Football League game.

The Jackets are coming off a 33-0 shutout of the Western Mass Blitzin’ Bears, as Todd Bariteau and Eric France returned interceptions for touchdowns. Brandon McCallister and James Prastio Jr. ran for scores, and John Styczynski reeled in a touchdown pass from Caleb Condon.

Middleboro, which rejoined the NEFL this season after a COVID-related hiatus, is 2-1 and coming off a 20-6 win over the New England Bombers.

The Cobras dropped a 15-14 loss to Worcester in their opener, while the Jackets defeated the Wildcats 19-14 two weeks ago.

On July 29, the Jackets are scheduled to host the Mass Warriors at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School. The game was switched from East Field because of a conflict with the Glens Falls Dragons’ season finale.