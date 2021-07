The Glens Falls Greenjackets' schedule has been adjusted due to the departure of two teams from the Empire Football League for the 2021 season.

The Jackets will play at East Field on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, as originally scheduled. They will play at home on Sept. 18, a week earlier than the original schedule.

EFL semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 2, with the championship game the following weekend.

Greenjackets Schedule Aug. 14;at Plattsburgh Aug. 21;WATERTOWN Aug. 28;SYRACUSE Sept. 11;at Watertown Sept. 18;PLATTSBURGH

