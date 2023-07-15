GLENS FALLS — Todd Bariteau and Eric France returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Glens Falls Greenjackets rolled to a 33-0 victory over the Western Mass Blitzin Bears on Saturday night at East Field.

The Jackets improved to 3-0 in their first season playing in the New England Football League.

The Greenjackets took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on TD runs by Brandon McCallister and James Prastio Jr. They added a third touchdown when Bariteau hauled in a ball after the Western Mass quarterback was pressured and walked into the end zone.

Glens Falls rounded out the scoring on John Styczynski's 29-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Condon and France's 35-yard interception return. The game was called in the fourth quarter when Western Mass ran short of players due to ejections and injuries. The Blitzin Bears only had 17 players in uniform.

Greenjackets 33, Western Mass 0 Western Mass 0 0 0 0 — 0 Greeenjackets 20 6 7 0 — 33 First Quarter GF — Brandon McCallister 9 run (Heath Armstrong kick) GF — James Prastio Jr. 11 run (Heath Armstrong kick) GF — Todd Bariteau 2 interception return (kick failed) Second Quarter GF — John Styczynski 29 pass from Caleb Condon (kick failed) Third Quarter GF — Eric France 35 interception return (Heath Armstrong kick)

Check back later for a photo gallery. We'll have a feature story about the game on Sunday.