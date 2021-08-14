Greenjackets roll past North Stars in EFL

BEEKMANTOWN — Bryant Ward passed for three touchdowns Saturday night as the Glens Falls Greenjackets rolled to a 34-7 Empire Football League victory over the Plattsburgh North Stars at Beekmantown High School.

Ward connected on scoring passes of 53 and 25 yards to Jon Hammond, and 44 yards to John Styczynski. Quentin Austin added a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Glens Falls (2-0) built a 20-7 lead.

Aakil Anthony returned a first-quarter punt 67 yards for a touchdown to open the Jackets' scoring. It was Glens Falls' first game since a July 10 win over Syracuse.

Ward, who played high school football at Queensbury, completed nine of 25 passes for 293 yards. Styczynski caught five passes for 191 yards, while Hammond had three catches for 120 yards. The Jackets were held to a net gain on the ground of just 7 yards on 16 rushes.

