Greenjackets return to action, host Plattsburgh

After last week's gunfire incident in Syracuse, the Glens Falls Greenjackets are more than happy to be home Saturday.

The Jackets play host to the Plattsburgh North Stars in an Empire Football League game, set for 5 p.m. at Glens Falls High School. At stake is the Mayor's Cup trophy, symbol of semipro football supremacy between the cities.

Plattsburgh, which has been outscored 63-9 this season, is 0-2 and coming off a 50-0 loss to the Broome County Stallions.

Last week's contest ended early for the Jackets when the field was cleared following a frightening incident in which a large fight on the Syracuse side led to gunfire in the parking lot at Meachem Field.

Glens Falls received a forfeit victory to improve its record to 1-1. The Syracuse Smash team was suspended from the EFL for the rest of the season in the wake of the incident.

Thus, practice this week has been a welcome distraction for the Jackets, who have prepped in the heat for a game that could see temperatures in the 90s at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

"The team had a great week of practice and we're not going to come out flat like the last two games," said Steve Johnson, Glens Falls' second-year head coach.

Last week, Glens Falls had to rally from a 13-0 deficit for the second week in a row, battling back to tie the score in the third quarter. The Jackets, which got touchdowns from Tom Hammond and Logan Catone, trailed 19-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, when the game was ended.

"We started out slow for the second week in a row," Johnson said. "If this team comes out of the gate like I know they can, we can beat anybody. We are making great adjustments coaching-wise in all three phases of the game. We caught a good stride right after halftime and started to dominate and take over."

Johnson said the Jackets would use all three of their quarterbacks, with Tom Hammond getting the start Saturday. Zach Infield and Mike Lewis, a backup last year who played at Salem, are also ready.

The Jackets had struggled on offense in the first half of their opener, a 19-14 loss to the defending champion Watertown Red & Black.

"The offense would move the ball, but then a few missed calls or penalties would stall our drives," Johnson said. "But our team never gave up. In the past, when things went bad they would allow it to bother them. This year's team is special, they just come together and we make adjustments and get right back on track. Knowing it's the Mayor's Cup (Saturday) also gives them that fuel to keep the trophy home)."