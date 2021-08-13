Greenjackets resume Empire Football League season at Plattsburgh

More than a month after their season opener, the Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to resume their Empire Football League season on Saturday night.
The Jackets (1-0) head north for a 7 p.m. game against the Plattsburgh North Stars, the annual Mayor's Cup battle, set for Penfield Park. Plattsburgh is coming off a 34-7 loss to the Watertown Red & Black last week.
"This team has has has a large gap between Week 1 and now, but they have improved and never stopped working," first-year coach Steve Johnson said. "Rain or shine, no matter how hot, they showed up to practice and got better. We have added more pieces to the roster and are ready to bring the Mayor's Cup back home to Glens Falls."
Last year, the Empire Football League canceled its 2020 season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Glens Falls and Plattsburgh split their meetings in 2019, with the North Stars winning 28-27 in Plattsburgh, but the Jackets pulling out a 33-32 win at East Field.
The Jackets opened their semipro football season on July 10 with a 20-18 victory over the Syracuse Smash, rallying with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns in the EFL opener for both teams. In that game, former Glens Falls High School standout Quentin Austin scored a pair of touchdowns on a kickoff return and a 7-yard run, and former Hudson Falls standout Jon Hammond caught a 24-yard scoring pass from Bryant Ward.
The Greenjackets' schedule was recently updated after the Northern NY Grizzlies joined the Tri-City Spartans in taking a leave of absence this season, leaving the EFL with four teams. The Jackets host home games on Aug. 21 and 28 at East Field before the annual Labor Day weekend bye.
