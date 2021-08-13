Greenjackets resume Empire Football League season at Plattsburgh

More than a month after their season opener, the Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to resume their Empire Football League season on Saturday night.

The Jackets (1-0) head north for a 7 p.m. game against the Plattsburgh North Stars, the annual Mayor's Cup battle, set for Penfield Park. Plattsburgh is coming off a 34-7 loss to the Watertown Red & Black last week.

"This team has has has a large gap between Week 1 and now, but they have improved and never stopped working," first-year coach Steve Johnson said. "Rain or shine, no matter how hot, they showed up to practice and got better. We have added more pieces to the roster and are ready to bring the Mayor's Cup back home to Glens Falls."

Last year, the Empire Football League canceled its 2020 season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Glens Falls and Plattsburgh split their meetings in 2019, with the North Stars winning 28-27 in Plattsburgh, but the Jackets pulling out a 33-32 win at East Field.