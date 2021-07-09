Greenjackets ready to return after year off

New quarterback Kurt Nolan called it "heartbreaking."
New head coach Steve Johnson called it a "terrible" year.
But the Glens Falls Greenjackets weathered the Empire Football League's decision to cancel its semipro football season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coming out of that year off, the Jackets say they have returned with a stronger organization and a renewed sense of purpose.
Glens Falls kicks off its season on Saturday with a 7 p.m. EFL road game at the Syracuse Smash.
"The guys are excited," said first-year head coach Steve Johnson, a former Greenjackets lineman. "There's a lot of dedication, it's a whole new atmosphere, a whole new team.
"I think it was the best thing to take that year (off), let it run its course," Johnson said. "And now, you have all the other leagues playing so far, and no spikes, there haven't been any issues. So hopefully we're getting back to normal."
The Jackets, 4-6 in 2019, have a shortened schedule — with a big gap: their next scheduled game is Aug. 14 at Plattsburgh. They originally planned to open at home against the Tri-City Spartans on Aug. 7, but the Spartans took a leave of absence. Saturday's game at Syracuse was put together more recently.
Glens Falls has six league games scheduled, and hopes to fill two more open dates.
"At the time we put the schedule together, we pushed the season back because of COVID, so we could get a better grasp of the changes being made, and we're better prepared to complete the season," team president Hank Pelton said.
Playing games aside, it was a tough year for the organization, which suffered the losses of former coaches Paul Hollenbeck and John Millett, and longtime supporter Kelly Hopkins, the wife of hydration manager Terry Hopkins.
"It was a very trying year and a half," Pelton said, "having to cancel the season last year and then trying to figure out how to go forward with everything."
In an effort to take some of the organizational load off of himself, Pelton formed a board of operations.
"The operations board is dedicated to running the day-to-day operations and game-day operations," Pelton said. "I'm getting them ready to at some point take the reins of the team, and learn the things that I learned over the last 12 years."
Nolan — who is a police officer and an attorney — is the Jackets' president of operations, with safety Sean Velazquez as vice president.
"We made the decision to go in a new direction — getting the team out in the community, volunteering, we're trying to reshape the culture of the organization," Nolan said. "We're building a new website, we're improving our social media content, and that will attract sponsors."
Nolan, who will be 36 next month, returned to the Jackets in 2019 after a 12-year absence. A former player at Ballston Spa, he still has the itch to play — and learn a new position: quarterback.
Among the other quarterback candidates are Mike Lewis of Salem, and seemingly ageless Samad Favor, who at 62 still has the desire — and arm — to play.
Receiver Jeff Dorvee, who at 38 is the same age as Johnson, is also back for another season.
Other familiar faces returning to the Jackets include running back Quentin Austin, who played at Glens Falls, and versatile Jon Hammond (Hudson Falls), as well as defensive backs Velazquez (Glens Falls) and Tyler Brown (Lake George); linemen Nate Brown (Warrensburg), Jake Gregory (Whitehall) and James DeLoatch (Saratoga); and end Tony Green (Glens Falls), the son of longtime former Greenjacket Tony Green. Gregory and DeLoatch are expected to anchor the defensive line.
Newcomers include former South High standout John Styczynski, who will be a big target at receiver, along with Logan Catone (Fort Edward) and Deijon Tyler, a new running back.
"There's a lot of new faces — probably 70 percent new," said Johnson, who played at Saratoga Springs. "Recruiting's been going really well — players recruiting friends, friends recruiting friends."
"It's a great feeling to know we're going to have a season," Pelton said. "We have a great staff and a great bunch of players who are itching to play."