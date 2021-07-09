Greenjackets ready to return after year off

Glens Falls has six league games scheduled, and hopes to fill two more open dates.

"At the time we put the schedule together, we pushed the season back because of COVID, so we could get a better grasp of the changes being made, and we're better prepared to complete the season," team president Hank Pelton said.

Playing games aside, it was a tough year for the organization, which suffered the losses of former coaches Paul Hollenbeck and John Millett, and longtime supporter Kelly Hopkins, the wife of hydration manager Terry Hopkins.

"It was a very trying year and a half," Pelton said, "having to cancel the season last year and then trying to figure out how to go forward with everything."

In an effort to take some of the organizational load off of himself, Pelton formed a board of operations.

"The operations board is dedicated to running the day-to-day operations and game-day operations," Pelton said. "I'm getting them ready to at some point take the reins of the team, and learn the things that I learned over the last 12 years."

Nolan — who is a police officer and an attorney — is the Jackets' president of operations, with safety Sean Velazquez as vice president.