WORCESTER, Mass. — James Prastio Jr.'s late touchdown run Saturday night lifted the Glens Falls Greenjackets to a 19-14 New England Football League victory over the Worcester County Wildcats.

Prastio scored from 4 yards out with 1:40 left in regulation to give the Jackets the lead for good. Jon Hammond then sealed victory with an interception in the final minute, after Worcester returned the ensuing kickoff to the Jackets' 20-yard line.

Prastio scored twice for the Jackets as they improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Glens Falls opened a 13-0 lead in the first half on a pair of touchdown passes by Caleb Condon, 15 yards to John Styczynski and a 9-yarder to Prastio. Worcester (1-1) rallied for a 14-13 lead in the third quarter on a pair of scoring passes.

Condon completed 11 of 19 passes for 198 yards, and Styczynski finished with seven receptions for 150 yards. Dei'Jon Tyler led the Jackets with 55 yards on the ground, and Prastio rushed for 34.

The Jackets are scheduled to host the Western Mass Blitzin' Bears on Saturday at 7 p.m. at East Field.