Greenjackets' preseason game to raise funds for crash victims

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets will play a preseason football game on Saturday as a fundraiser for the families of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo, who were killed Sunday in a motorcycle-pedestrian crash on Sunday in Lake George.

The Jackets' preseason game against the Vermont Ravens is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Glens Falls High School's Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

Persons was a former Greenjackets player more than a decade ago, and Delgadillo was the 8-year-old son of his girlfriend, Jasmine Luellen. She was hospitalized in the crash, which occurred when a motorcycle crashed into six pedestrians on Route 9 near the Warren County Bikeway.

Admission is free, but those attending are asked to bring a donation for the families of Persons, Delgadillo and Luellen, to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.

The Greenjackets are preparing for their Empire Football League opener on July 9 against the Watertown Red & Black, set for 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets, coached by Steve Johnson in his second season, have scheduled two home games at Schuylerville, one at Glens Falls, and two at East Field in the season's second half. Their 10-game season wraps up on Sept. 17, followed by playoffs.

Glens Falls finished last season with a 3-5 record, losing in the EFL championship game to Watertown, 37-8.

This year, the six-team EFL is made up of Glens Falls, Watertown, the Plattsburgh North Stars, the Syracuse Smash, and two newcomers, the Auburn Pride and the Broome County Stallions.

