Greenjackets play Saturday for Empire Football League title

Somehow, against a lot of odds, the Glens Falls Greenjackets will play for the Empire Football League championship on Saturday night.

The Jackets (3-4) travel to Watertown to face the first-place Red & Black (5-1) at 7 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Scoring just 24 points in the last five games has been a significant cause for concern for the Jackets. Two of those games were shutout losses to Watertown, by scores of 9-0 and 24-0, most recently on Sept. 11.

"It's been tough," said first-year head coach Steve Johnson, who played on the Jackets' last EFL championship team in 2017. "We have good drives, but we've been shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties at the wrong time — false starts and holding."

Last week, however, the Jackets got quarterback Bryant Ward back from college. Ward, whom Johnson said was in town for his birthday, had directed Glens Falls' first two victories.

In the EFL semifinals, Ward ran and passed for touchdowns and the Jackets' defense delivered a 12-0 road victory over Plattsburgh.

Asked if Ward would be available for Saturday's title game, Johnson said it was "up in the air, but we're preparing for the next man up. Jon Hammond and Mike Lewis will be our two-headed quarterback monster."