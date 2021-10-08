Greenjackets play Saturday for Empire Football League title

Somehow, against a lot of odds, the Glens Falls Greenjackets will play for the Empire Football League championship on Saturday night.
The Jackets (3-4) travel to Watertown to face the first-place Red & Black (5-1) at 7 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Scoring just 24 points in the last five games has been a significant cause for concern for the Jackets. Two of those games were shutout losses to Watertown, by scores of 9-0 and 24-0, most recently on Sept. 11.
"It's been tough," said first-year head coach Steve Johnson, who played on the Jackets' last EFL championship team in 2017. "We have good drives, but we've been shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties at the wrong time — false starts and holding."
Last week, however, the Jackets got quarterback Bryant Ward back from college. Ward, whom Johnson said was in town for his birthday, had directed Glens Falls' first two victories.
In the EFL semifinals, Ward ran and passed for touchdowns and the Jackets' defense delivered a 12-0 road victory over Plattsburgh.
Asked if Ward would be available for Saturday's title game, Johnson said it was "up in the air, but we're preparing for the next man up. Jon Hammond and Mike Lewis will be our two-headed quarterback monster."
Hammond is a veteran athlete who can scramble and throw on the run, while Lewis is the better passer. They'll have leading rusher Quentin Austin in the backfield, and John Styczynski and the ageless Jeff Dorvee as top receiving threats.
Defense has kept Glens Falls in games, even during the four-game losing streak. However, special teams problems have hurt the Jackets, who gave up kickoff- and punt-return touchdowns in close games in the last month.
"We've tightened up our special teams, we've filled some holes that we saw on film," Johnson said. "Our defense has been solid all year. We need two scores in 60 minutes and I know the defense will do the job."
Watertown is coming off a 28-8 victory over Syracuse last week, in which quarterback Kalon Jeter ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and top rusher Keenan Randle added a score.
