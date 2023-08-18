Greenjackets play on road at Reapers

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hope to keep their hot streak going Saturday night when they face the Connecticut Reapers in a New England Football League non-division contest.

The Jackets, 6-1 overall, face a nearly three-hour drive to Waterbury, Connecticut, for the 7 p.m. game against the Reapers, who play in the Maritime Conference of the NEFL.

Glens Falls is coming off a 13-0 victory last week over the Middleboro Cobras that avenged its only loss of the season. It also gave the Jackets the inside track to the Northeastern Conference regular-season title.

Dei’Jon Tyler returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for the first points of the game, and Caleb Condon later hit John Styczynski with a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Jackets’ defense served up its fourth shutout of the season.

Glens Falls names Hall of Fame class

The Glens Falls Grandstanders Booster Club has announced its 2023 induction class for the Glens Falls Athletics Hall of Fame.

Being inducted this year are former athletes Katie White and Dave Burt, longtime boys basketball coach Tony Hammel, former coach Tim Graham for distinguished service, and the 2012 baseball team.

White, a 2002 graduate, excelled in field hockey and softball, and helped lead the field hockey team to back-to-back state titles in 2000 and 2001.

Burt, a 1971 graduate, was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball.

Hammel, who retired in 2015, coached the Indians for 25 seasons, finishing with 373 wins, six Foothills Council titles, three Section II titles, three state tournament appearances and reached the state finals twice.

Graham was the offensive and defensive line coach for Glens Falls football for more than 30 years.

He was also a longtime earth science teacher and assistant ice hockey coach.

The 2012 baseball team won a Section II title, reached the regional finals and finished 21-3, including 20 straight wins.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel.