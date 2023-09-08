GLENS FALLS — First place and home-field advantage through the playoffs for the Glens Falls Greenjackets hinge on Saturday night's New England Football League game.

The Jackets wrap up their first NEFL regular season with a 6:30 p.m. game against the Mass Warriors at Wayland High School in Wayland, Massachusetts, located just outside of Boston, about a 3 1/2-hour trip from Glens Falls.

The Jackets are tied for first in the Northeastern Conference with the Worcester County Wildcats at 5-2, and a win Saturday gives Glens Falls first place.

Playoff semifinals are set for Sept. 16 at the higher seeds, and the championship game is Sept. 23 at the highest remaining seed.

Glens Falls (7-2 overall) is coming off a 12-0 home loss to the Wildcats on Aug. 26. That same night, the Mass Warriors (4-3, 6-3) defeated Western Mass, 23-6.

The Jackets cruised to a 43-14 win in their first meeting with the Mass Warriors, on July 29 at East Field.