Greenjackets play at Syracuse

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets look to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they play Saturday at the Syracuse Smash. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Meachem Field.

Glens Falls struggled on offense last week, managing just 26 yards and three first downs, and turned the ball over four times. However, the Jackets found a spark in the second half. Tom Hammond stepped in for Zach Infield at quarterback and the Jackets scored a pair of touchdowns after trailing 13-0 at the half. Ajon Arrington ran 2 yards for a score and Rashad Coulson scored on an 17-yard pass from Hammond.