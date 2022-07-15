 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenjackets play at Syracuse

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets look to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they play Saturday at the Syracuse Smash. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Meachem Field.

The Jackets opened their Empire Football League schedule with a 19-14 loss to the Watertown Red & Black last Saturday.

Glens Falls struggled on offense last week, managing just 26 yards and three first downs, and turned the ball over four times. However, the Jackets found a spark in the second half. Tom Hammond stepped in for Zach Infield at quarterback and the Jackets scored a pair of touchdowns after trailing 13-0 at the half. Ajon Arrington ran 2 yards for a score and Rashad Coulson scored on an 17-yard pass from Hammond.

Syracuse is coming off a 12-7 loss to the Broome County Stallions last week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News