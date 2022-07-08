Greenjackets open with title-game rematch

GLENS FALLS — It’s been nine months to the day since the Glens Falls Greenjackets’ semipro football season was ended by the Watertown Red & Black.

Nine months to chew on a turnover-strewn 37-8 thumping at the hands of the Red & Black in the Empire Football League championship game last October.

The Greenjackets kick off their EFL season Saturday night against Watertown, set for 7 p.m. on the artificial turf at Schuylerville High School. The Jackets don’t play at East Field until late August.

“Knowing how last season ended, everyone knows what needs to be done,” said Steve Johnson, Glens Falls’ second-year head coach. “It’s hurt for (nine) months. We’ve been watching film for months. Everybody’s ready and well-prepared.”

The Greenjackets finished 3-5 in 2021, including regular-season losses of 9-0 and 24-0 to Watertown, as they played well on defense, but struggled on offense with a revolving door at quarterback.

“To me, we had the best defense in the league — most forced turnovers, most interceptions,” Johnson said. “They kept us in a lot of games.”

Glens Falls’ offensive failings were highlighted by a four-game stretch in which they scored only 12 points, struggled to move the ball and suffered multiple turnovers.

“(The defense) would force errors, and we would give the ball right back,” Johnson said.

To that end, the Jackets are hoping some promising offseason additions — including a familiar face at quarterback — will give the team a boost this year.

“We upgraded a lot at every position,” Johnson said. “A lot of people retired. It’s a rebuild, kind of — we recruited a lot of vets from other teams, so they’ve been jelling pretty well together.”

Zach Infield, who last played for the Jackets in 2018, will start at quarterback Saturday. A 2014 Glens Falls High School graduate, Infield is a dual threat as a runner and passer, and he’s bigger and stronger than his last turn with the team.

“I like his poise in the pocket and his patience,” Johnson said. “He’s taking what the defense gives him and making good decisions.”

Infield, who had a strong performance in the Jackets’ 35-0 preseason win over the Vermont Ravens on June 18, beat out returner Tom Hammond (Hudson Falls) for the starting nod.

“They’re both athletic, they’ve been around the game for some time, so they know what they’re looking for,” Johnson said. “Anything you ask of them, they’ll do. I can put Tom Hammond at 15 positions on the field and he never bats an eye, never questions it.”

A healthier Quentin Austin (Glens Falls) returns at running back, where he’s expected to handle the bulk of the carries. The Jackets also have speedy Logan Catone (Fort Edward) in the backfield.

John Styczynski (South Glens Falls) and Jon Hammond (Hudson Falls) return to lead a deep receiving corps, along with tight end Tony Green Jr. (Glens Falls), with Anthony Smith new to the squad.

The offensive line will have several new faces, led by Jeremy Hatter, a veteran of teams in Troy and Vermont, but the line is young overall.

Handling the placekicking is Morgan Smith (South Glens Falls), the first female to play for the Jackets and in the EFL. Smith, a former soccer player, also kicked for her high school and college teams.

Several starters return to the defense, led by safeties Sean Velazquez (Glens Falls) and Tyler Brown (Lake George), cornerbacks Dei’Jon Tyler and Aakil Anthony, linebackers Tom Hammond and Brendan Ricketts (Granville/Cambridge), nose tackle Jake Gregory (Whitehall) and Green at defensive end.

Among the newcomers on defense are end Paul Tonic Jr., tackle Gus Whitticker and defensive backs Ajon Arrington and Ticheme Harris, a former Hudson Falls player who moved to Oneonta in high school.

Some of the Jackets’ new players come from the Troy Fighting Irish, who are taking the year off from their league.

“Great team guys, too,” Johnson said. “We’ve had chances at other guys, but if they don’t fit the mold of what we’re trying to build here, it’s just not a good fit. We’ve taken guys that fit the system and fit the culture.”

The EFL is back to six teams this season, with Glens Falls, Watertown, the Plattsburgh North Stars and Syracuse Smash joined by two newcomers, the Auburn Pride and the Broome County Stallions.

Greenjackets 2022 schedule Saturday — vs. Watertown (at Schuylerville), 7 p.m. July 16 — at Syracuse, 7 p.m. July 23 — vs. Plattsburgh (at GFHS), 5 p.m. July 30 — at Auburn, 7 p.m. Aug. 6 — vs. Broome Co. (at Schuylerville), 7 p.m. Aug. 13 — at Watertown, 7 p.m. Aug. 20 — vs. Syracuse (at East Field), 7 p.m. Aug. 27 — at Broome County, 7 p.m. Sept. 10 — at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m. Sept. 17 — vs. Auburn (at East Field), 7 p.m.