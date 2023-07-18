GLENS FALLS — Because of a conflict with a baseball game at East Field, the Glens Falls Greenjackets have moved their July 29 home game to Schuylerville High School.

The Jackets, who play at Middleboro this Saturday at 7 p.m., were originally scheduled to host the Mass Warriors in a New England Football League game at East Field on July 29.

However, the Glens Falls Dragons had also scheduled to play their home and season finale for 7 p.m. at East Field, so the Jackets moved their game. The football game time remains 7 p.m.