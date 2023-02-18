For Jake Gregory, the 95 degrees and humidity that greeted him a couple of weeks ago was a shock to the system after the cold of an upstate winter.

Gregory, a former Whitehall and current Glens Falls Greenjackets standout, had an opportunity to play for a team of football players from across the country — in Panama City.

The Feb. 4 football game against a national team from Panama was put on by an organization called American Football Events, which holds all-star games around the world.

American Football Events bills itself as an amateur organization that specializes in “providing opportunities for athletes of all ages and walks of life to showcase their skills and participate in one of a kind events” and advancing football beyond the United States, according to its website. The events include international all-star games, professional tryouts and scouting combines.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Gregory, 25, who also serves in the Army National Guard. “We spent a week down there, we did a youth football camp, we visited a hospital, spent some time with the kids there and put some smiles on faces. We saw the Panama Canal, and we played a game against their national team.”

Gregory, an Empire Football League all-star defensive lineman, said he discovered the international event on social media, looked into it and decided to apply.

“It was literally like a job application,” Gregory said. “I told them my achievements, they research you and from there they either accept you or reject you. I was fortunate to get accepted and from there I was able to get sponsorships for my travel, and I earned myself a starting spot.

“I got accepted in January, and they ship out your gear, you fly to Panama and meet up with the team at the hotel,” he added. “Then you have a strict schedule, you have team meetings, practices, different events. It was all gas, no brakes.”

Gregory said the hardest thing to get used to was the heat in Panama.

“It was 95 degrees and 100 percent humidity, that was a big change from winter up here,” he said.

Panama ended up winning the game, but the outcome was secondary to the goodwill and bonding the players enjoyed with their hosts and the children they met during the week.

“Panama was very fast and talented, they’re very good athletes,” Gregory said. “Going to the hospital was an eye-opening experience, it reminded you of how fortunate we are in this country.”

Gregory said he’s hoping to try out for the next AFE event, a USA Football All-Star showcase game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in early July.

“Honestly, it’s like a door opener for pro leagues,” Gregory said. “There’s guys who have played in pro and semipro leagues, and the coaches are from all over the country, too.”