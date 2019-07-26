After a turnover-plagued opening loss, the Glens Falls Greenjackets have had two weeks to get things sorted out.
So that has made head coach Raymond Swann optimistic heading into Saturday's Empire Football League contest against the Watertown Red & Black, set for 7 p.m. at East Field.
"The two weeks (off) really helped," Swann said. "We went back in the lab and worked on things. We're definitely stronger and better, and hopefully we've eliminated the mistakes we had last game."
Five turnovers hurt the Jackets (0-1) in a 27-13 loss to the Tri-City Spartans in their season opener on July 13.
"Both of our interceptions were on desperation throws trying to get something started (on offense)," said Swann, whose offense managed only 168 total yards and got short touchdown runs from Jon Hammond and Darius Wicks.
"We're looking to prove something," Swann said. "Our basic game plan is the same — we want to wear teams down with earth, wind and fire."
Earth is the ground game, Swann explained, which is led by Wicks, Tony DeLoatch and Quentin Austin. Wicks was knocked out of the last game, but was cleared to play this week. Wind is the passing game, which struggled last game but got a late spark from rookie quarterback Jake Nemec. And fire is speed, which the Jackets have plenty of in the defensive secondary.
Watertown comes in with an 0-2 record after losses to Plattsburgh (47-17) and Tri-City (29-13). Against Tri-City, the Red & Black gave up more than 200 yards on the ground and 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The game is also the annual Greenjackets Alumni Game, and anyone who served the Jackets in any capacity — player, coach, manager or other — is invited to attend the game and be recognized.
