Greenjackets host Watertown in EFL contest

GLENS FALLS — Two games into the season, the Glens Falls Greenjackets are already making another change at quarterback.

This move is by necessity, however: Bryant Ward is heading back to college, a week after passing for 293 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win at Plattsburgh.

On Saturday, the Jackets (2-0) host the Watertown Red & Black in a 7 p.m. Empire Football League contest at East Field.

Back under center this week is Kurt Nolan, who originally started Glens Falls' July 10 opener against Syracuse, but was banged up in the game. Ward came on and finished the game strong, rallying the Jackets to the win and earning another start.

"He came in and did a great job, our offensive line protected him well," Nolan said.

The Jackets hope to improve their ground game against Watertown. While Ward found Jon Hammond and John Styczynski for long scoring passes, they managed a net gain of just 7 yards on 16 rushes in the game, including sacks and losses. Quentin Austin scored on a 12-yard run, but netted 11 yards on six carries.

"Plattsburgh was good at getting penetration when we ran the ball, but why force the run when they were giving us the pass?" Nolan said.