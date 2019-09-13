GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hope to keep their Empire Football League playoff hopes alive when they host the Plattsburgh North Stars on Saturday at 7 p.m. at East Field.
The Jackets are 3-5 in the league, though the league is counting two games against Seaway Valley — which did not field a team this season — as forfeits for all teams in the league. Glens Falls' lone win on the field came on July 27, 32-14 over Watertown.
The Jackets need wins over Plattsburgh (5-3) and Mohawk Valley (4-4) in their final two regular-season games to ensure a playoff spot.
The Jackets dropped their first meeting with Plattsburgh 28-27 on the road on Aug. 3. They are coming off a 20-8 loss at Watertown last week.
