{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hope to keep their Empire Football League playoff hopes alive when they host the Plattsburgh North Stars on Saturday at 7 p.m. at East Field.

The Jackets are 3-5 in the league, though the league is counting two games against Seaway Valley — which did not field a team this season — as forfeits for all teams in the league. Glens Falls' lone win on the field came on July 27, 32-14 over Watertown.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Jackets need wins over Plattsburgh (5-3) and Mohawk Valley (4-4) in their final two regular-season games to ensure a playoff spot.

The Jackets dropped their first meeting with Plattsburgh 28-27 on the road on Aug. 3. They are coming off a 20-8 loss at Watertown last week.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments