Greenjackets host North Stars in EFL regular-season finale

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets wrap up their Empire Football League regular season Saturday against the Plattsburgh North Stars.

The game, billed as Military Appreciation Night, is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at East Field. Veterans are admitted free with ID.

The Jackets come into the game with a 2-3 mark in the shortened EFL season, facing a Plattsburgh team they defeated 34-7 last month.

However, the Jackets have struggled on offense over their last three games, scoring only six points, including a pair of shutouts against Watertown. Last week, Glens Falls was halted four times inside the red zone in a 24-0 loss to the Red & Black.

Quarterback Jon Hammond was injured late in the game when he was hit in the back. Kurt Nolan is expected to start in his place Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0