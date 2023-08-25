GLENS FALLS — Out of the Glens Falls Greenjackets' seven wins this New England Football League season, only one was close.

That was a 19-14 victory over the Worcester County Wildcats on July 8, in which James Prastio Jr.'s late touchdown run lifted the Jackets to the win.

On Saturday, Glens Falls squares off again with the Wildcats in a 7 p.m. game at East Field.

It is also Military Appreciation Night for the Jackets, who come in with a 5-1 record in the Northeastern Conference, 7-1 overall. Worcester is in second place in the conference, at 4-2, 5-3.

In their first meeting, Prastio scored his second touchdown from 4 yards out with 1:40 left in regulation to give Glens Falls the lead for good. Prastio and John Styczynski both caught scoring passes from Caleb Condon the game.

The Jackets are coming off a 21-0 victory over the Connecticut Reapers last week, their fifth shutout of the season.

Worcester defeated the Mass Warriors 20-9 last week, avenging an earlier loss.