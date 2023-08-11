GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets host the Middleboro Cobras on Saturday at East Field at 7 p.m.

The Jackets currently lead the Northeastern Conference of the New England Football League with a 4-1 record (5-1 overall). Middleboro is 2-2 in the division.

The Greenjackets are coming off a 43-0 victory over Western Mass last weekend. After Saturday's game, the jackets have one home game and two road games remaining in the regular season. Playoffs begin late in September.

Jackets quarterback Caleb Condon leads the league with eight touchdown passes and John Styczynski has a league-leading five TD catches. Tony Green Jr. of Glens Falls is tied for the top of the NEFL with six sacks.