GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets scored a hit with a big win in their New England Football League debut on June 24.

On Saturday, they hit the road for a North Atlantic Conference encounter with the Worcester County Wildcats. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Foley Stadium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Wildcats are coming off a 15-14 victory over the Middleboro Cobras in their season opener last week. Worcester won the NEFL title in 2018-19, and lost in the semifinals last year.

Glens Falls is coming off a 32-0 victory last Saturday over the Vermont Ravens of the Maritime Conference. The Jackets, who are in their first year as members of the NEFL, got off to a slow start, but excelled on defense throughout the game.

Quarterback Caleb Condon, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound former Hudson Falls standout, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the game. Receiver John Styczynski caught two scoring passes, one from backup quarterback Manny Isaac. Jason Proffitt and Skyler Pickering also caught touchdowns.

Last weekend, a few members of the Jackets — Styczynski, defensive tackle Jake Gregory and defensive back Dei’Jon Tyler — participated in an American Football Events game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The players were members of Team USA, along with Greenjackets team owner and president Hank Pelton as an assistant coach, playing in the Independence Day Bowl against a team of all-stars from the Columbus, Ohio, area.