Greenjackets hit road to face Broome County

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hope to avenge one of their Empire Football League losses Saturday as they play at the Broome County Stallions.

The game is set for 5 p.m. at the Stallions' field, located near Apalachin, close to the Pennsylvania border.

The Jackets come into the game at 4-3 following a forfeit victory over Syracuse last week. The Syracuse Smash was suspended from the EFL following last month's gunfire incident during the Jackets' game at Syracuse.

Glens Falls did not fare well in its last two games on the field. The Jackets dropped a 34-12 home loss to Broome County on Aug. 6, then fell 35-7 at Watertown the following week.

The Jackets' only score against Watertown came on a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Mike Lewis to Derek Chase. They trailed the Red & Black 28-0 at halftime.

Broome County (5-1) has lost only to Watertown, a 31-0 loss last month.

