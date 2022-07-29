Greenjackets head west on road trip

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets hit the road Saturday for an Empire Football League game at the Auburn Pride. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Jackets are 2-1 and coming off a 46-0 rout of the Plattsburgh North Stars last week, as they dominated the game from the start. They showed off a quick-strike, big-play capability by scoring three touchdowns on their first three plays from scrimmage.

Quarterback Tom Hammond threw three touchdown passes and Quentin Austin added 135 yards and two scores on the ground. The Jackets also collected four interceptions and held Plattsburgh to 55 yards total offense.

Auburn (1-2) joined the EFL this season from the Northeastern Football Alliance, along with the Broome County Stallions.

The Pride won their first game 13-9 over Plattsburgh, but suffered lopsided losses to Watertown (56-0) and Broome County (38-0) the last two weeks.