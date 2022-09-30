Greenjackets head north to play for EFL crown

The Glens Falls Greenjackets are hoping that momentum is on their side Saturday night, as they head north for the Empire Football League championship game.

The Jackets, coming off a 20-2 semifinal upset of Broome County last week, face the undefeated Watertown Red & Black at 7 p.m. at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

It is a rematch of last year's title game, in which the Jackets suffered a turnover-filled 37-8 loss to Watertown. At the time, the Jackets were unsettled at quarterback, having used four different players in the spot, and running back Quentin Austin was banged up.

This season, the Jackets (7-4) have settled on Mike Lewis as their starter over the second half of the season, with former starter Tom Hammond playing multiple positions and Zach Infield at fullback.

Austin, fully healthy this season, has really stepped up. The former Glens Falls High School standout carried the Jackets to victory last week, rushing for 128 yards and all three touchdowns in the semifinal. He scored on runs of 2, 39 and 38 yards, and the latter two were of the would-not-be-denied variety, breaking through tackles and weaving to the end zone.

The defense was the real story against Broome County, shutting down a team that had beaten the Jackets handily in two August games, forcing five punts and four turnovers on downs. With Jake Gregory, Gus Whitticker and Brendan Ricketts plugging the middle, the Stallions were forced to run or throw to the outside, into the teeth of the secondary. Aakil Anthony picked off two passes to lead the way, and Hammond blocked and recovered a punt.

The Jackets lost twice to the Red & Black this season, falling 19-14 at home on July 9, and 35-7 on Aug. 13 in Watertown.

The Red & Black (11-0) are coming off a 61-6 blowout of the Auburn Pride in last week's semifinal. They are powered by standout quarterback Jason Williams and linebacker Curtis Dukes.