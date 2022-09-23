Greenjackets get home field for EFL semifinal

The Glens Falls Greenjackets got an extra bonus for Saturday's Empire Football League semifinal game — home-field advantage.

No. 2 seed Broome County's inability to host a night game at its home field saved the third-seeded Jackets a three-hour road trip.

The Jackets (6-4) will instead host the Stallions (8-2) at 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Thus, if the Stallions travel light, Glens Falls hopes to knock off the EFL regular-season runners-up and make a return trip to the championship game. Watertown (10-0) hosts Auburn (4-6) in the other semifinal.

Glens Falls wrapped up its regular season last week with a 34-12 win over the Auburn Pride, as Mike Lewis threw three touchdown passes, two to John Styczynski. Tony Green Jr. caught a pair of scoring passes, including one from his father, Tony Green Sr. Quentin Austin added 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Lewis, who started the season as the Jackets' No. 3 quarterback, has taken over the starting position from Tom Hammond, who started most of the season. Hammond is playing running back, receiver and linebacker.

The Jackets lost last year's EFL championship game to Watertown, 27-8. This season, they lost twice each to Broome County and Watertown.

Broome County is coming off a strange game last week at Watertown, in which the Stallions refused to come out for the second half following a halftime incident. A scuffle between opposing players turned into a skirmish involving both teams, and a spectator allegedly pulled a gun, according to reports. Watertown was awarded a forfeit win in a game it led 17-12 at the half.

The Stallions are led by two-way standout L.J. Watson, the former Chenango Forks star who played against Glens Falls High School in the state football championship in 2016. Against Watertown last week, Watson returned two first-quarter interceptions, one for a touchdown, the other to set up a score.