Greenjackets game ended by brawl, gunfire

SYRACUSE — A brawl in the opposing bleachers and apparent gunfire brought an early end to an Empire Football League game Saturday night.

Glens Falls Greenjackets vice president Jeff Hodges said all players, coaches and fans from Glens Falls were safe and none were involved in the incident at Meachem Field.

The Jackets were trailing 19-13 the Syracuse Smash when the incident occurred at the start of the fourth quarter. Hodges said the field was cleared, the game was called and Glens Falls was declared the winner by forfeit.

“I’m not really sure what took place, but it looked like a fight began in their stands and spilled over, I think, into the parking lot,” Hodges said by phone on the way back from Syracuse. “Then gunfire went off and we all took cover. The cops got there really quickly. It was nothing to do with us, but everybody from the Glens Falls area is safe and on the highway.”

Hodges said it appeared that “hundreds” of fans were involved in the incident, and several Syracuse players jumped the fence into the fray.

“The officials called the game and told us that we won by forfeit,” Hodges said, noting that the EFL’s deputy commissioner was on the Jackets’ sideline. “I’m not sure if anybody got hurt from their side, I just know our guys are OK.”

Tom Hammond and Logan Catone had scored touchdowns for the Jackets (1-1), who rallied from a 13-0 deficit. Hodges said Glens Falls was driving deep in Syracuse territory when the incident occurred.

Hodges said he was unsure what further fallout could come at the league level in the wake of the incident.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hodges said. “I don’t know if anything else will come out of it.”