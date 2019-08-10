{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets gave away the ball on five fumbles and an interception in a 43-14 loss to Mohawk Valley in an Empire Football League game at East Field on Saturday night.

The Jackets (1-3) got on the board early when a blocked punt resulted in a safety. But Glens Falls fumbled on the next possession and the home team was down 25-8 by halftime.

Sammy Diaz had two touchdowns for Mohawk Valley, which won its first game of the season.

The Greenjackets scored on a Tony DeLoatch 30-yard run and an 86-yard kickoff return by Aakil Anthony. Anthony finished with 157 yards in returns.

Linebacker Davis Turner made 10 tackles for the Jackets.

