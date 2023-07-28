GLENS FALLS — More than most football coaches, Andy Goddard keeps a wary eye on the action on the field.

If the action gets too close and players start tumbling out of bounds, Goddard would prefer to be a little more out of the way.

Goddard is the offensive and defensive line coach for the semipro Glens Falls Greenjackets.

He is also an amputee, having lost most of his lower left leg and part of his right foot to diabetes-related complications a year ago.

A prosthetic leg provides Goddard with mobility, though he’s not as quick as he was when he played for the Jackets nearly 20 years ago. Getting out of the way on the sideline is not as simple as it once was.

“It’s tough — the guys actually watch my back for me,” said Goddard, a 41-year-old Glens Falls native who lives in Lake George. “If I start to stumble, there’s always somebody around me to grab hold of me. But for the most part, I can see it coming and I can move in plenty of time.”

Being an amputee has been no limit to Goddard’s ability to coach, or work as a self-employed automobile detailer and maintenance worker at Fort William Henry.

But it took a great deal of effort and determination for the former football lineman — still imposing at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds — to regain his mobility and join the Greenjackets as an assistant coach.

“I’ve moved a lot faster than most amputees,” Goddard said. “My surgeon was calling me a poster child because I was so determined to get back to doing this.”

“The fact that he’s a former player, and now we have a guy dedicated to the linemen, is huge,” Jackets head coach Steve Johnson said. “For years, the linemen got no love — they’d come to practice, but they’d do their own thing. Now we have someone who’s played the position, who’s dedicated, the intensity he brings, and the knowledge. Just his presence alone has been a plus, and it shows on the field.”

Diabetes and amputation

For many years, Goddard has dealt with Type 2 diabetes, a condition caused when the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels, which can lead to problems with the circulatory and immune systems. He lost his mother and younger sister to diabetes.

For Goddard, diabetes led to peripheral neuropathy in his legs and recurring infections in his feet over the last 10 years, while he tried to work through it all.

“I had 26, 27 surgeries between both feet,” he said. “They take a toe, patch you up, send you home, take another toe, patch you up, send you home. It got to the point where they amputated half of the right foot, first.”

Finally, a year ago, Goddard found himself in the hospital again with sepsis in his left foot.

“The last time, I had gotten an infection while on IV antibiotics,” he recalled, “and they said, ‘We can’t kill this, you’ve grown a superbug because you’ve had an infection so many times, you’ve been on so many antibiotics, you’ve become immune to most antibiotics.’

“They said, ‘We can send you home, but you’re gonna be back in a week, or we can do this now.’ I said, ‘You know what? Do it now,” Goddard added.

Last July 25, surgeons amputated Goddard’s left leg below his knee.

“I do still have my calf muscle, it’s not attached to anything,” he said, “it’s just wrapped around the end of the bone to provide insulation for the nerves and a little bit of cushioning.”

But from there, Goddard had to relearn how to walk with a prosthetic leg made of metal, rubber and fiberglass.

“I was already mentally prepared, but I wasn’t physically prepared,” Goddard said. “What goes through your head is, ‘How am I going to move forward? Am I going to be able to detail again? Am I going to be able to work again? How am I going to be able to play with my daughter and provide for my family?’”

Goddard’s amputation was a hardship for his family, financially and emotionally. Goddard’s 6-year-old daughter is on the autism spectrum.

“Losing a leg did not help that situation for any of us,” Goddard said. “My ex-girlfriend had to take time off from work. The emotional stress on the family, the emotional stress on me, the depression you go through, because for a good three, four months, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t do anything.”

Learning to move

Goddard is matter-of-fact about his amputations, prosthetics, and what he can and cannot do. Ladders are a no-go because of balance. He can stand all day on his prosthetic leg if needed. He can drive. He recently learned how to hop on one foot. But it all took time.

“You have to do it in stages, you have to build up to it — physically I wasn’t healed enough,” he said. “Now I can work on it all day long.”

After being stuck in the house for months, Goddard finally got back to the gym, lifting weights to strengthen his legs and his core.

“About six months ago, I decided to get off my butt,” he said. “I was on these amputee support groups online, on Facebook, I asked questions, ‘Can you be an amputee detailer?’ People are like, ‘Yeah, you can be an amputee detailer.’ And that started the whole, ‘Oh, other people are dealing with this, I can do it, too.’”

Relearning how to walk with his prosthetics was time-consuming.

“I use more energy than you would use walking, because you don’t have your ankle anymore — your ankle is what propels you forward,” he said.

The stump below Goddard’s left knee is protected by a sleeve and rests in a socket at the top of the prosthetic, which cups that part of his leg with a rubber seal that wraps around his knee. The more tight the fit, the more it feels like a whole leg, Goddard said, and it’s easier to move around.

Goddard’s prosthetic leg also has a torsion ball where his left ankle would be. He wears a matching sneaker — size 14, because, Goddard said, they’re easier to find in the store than the size 15 shoes he used to wear — over his fiberglass prosthetic foot.

“If I turn my knee, (the torsion ball) dampens that movement, (so) if I step on something uneven, I won’t feel it in my knee,” he said. “You have to remember, whatever happens down there is a direct translation to my knee. Normally your ankle will flex — so that’s the best way they can get an ankle to flex in the prosthetic world.”

Goddard is on his second prosthetic foot, this one made of fiberglass rather than carbon fiber.

“The problem with carbon fiber is, when you stress it, it just snaps, and that’s why people fall and have issues,” he said. “I told them I’m doing weightlifting, I’m doing deadlift, squats — I need something strong, that’s not going to break. So they switched me to fiberglass. Fiberglass will bend when it’s stressed, it won’t fail and just snap in half.”

On his right leg, Goddard uses a Phat Brace — an energy-storing orthotic system that mimics the function of calf muscles and toes.

“The brace gives me toes again, it gives me a normal gait again, because I don’t have anything to push off of,” he said. “Without it, it’s very difficult to walk, it’s very time-consuming and I limp a lot. I can get around pretty easy now.”

Adjustments and tweaking of the prosthetic are always needed, though not as often as early on.

“It took a long time to get there — I was seeing a prosthetist every week,” Goddard said. “I would take it back, walk around, go through life with it, go back and say, ‘These are the problems I’m having, these are the adjustments I need.’”

Coach Goddard

Goddard’s return to mobility allowed him to be on the practice field for the Greenjackets — thanks to a chance meeting earlier this year at Walmart with longtime former Greenjacket Tony Green, now the assistant head coach.

Goddard was a three-sport athlete at Glens Falls High School, competing in football, wrestling, and shot put and discus before graduating in 1999.

He played on the Greenjackets’ offensive line from 2003-08, learning important lessons about grit and playing as a family that he wants to impart to this year’s linemen.

“My first practice, (former linebacker) Shane Sportman broke me in,” Goddard recalled. “He hit me so hard, brought me down a few pegs — I wasn’t as strong as I thought I was — and he picked me up and from that point on, he said, ‘We’re family, I watch your back, you watch my back.’ And that’s what I want to bring to these guys, the brotherhood aspect.

“That’s how you’re gonna win games,” Goddard added. “Superstars do not win games; brotherhood and family win games. We all lose together, we all win together, we all hurt and bleed together.”

Young players like offensive tackle Bryce Lynch appreciate Goddard’s approach.

“He’s always got something new every practice, he’s constantly watching film,” said Lynch, a former Greenwich standout. “He’s told us before, every play he’ll watch five times, so he can watch each person individually — so he’s putting in the work to make us play better. You don’t often find the dedication in a coach that he’s got for us.”

“I like the growth — I can honestly say the entire offensive and defensive lines are coachable,” Goddard said. “They take constructive criticism well and they make improvements — I can never be mad at that.”

Seeing Goddard on the practice field — prosthetic leg and all — showing his players how to block and who to block is also making an impression.

“The guys see that, too,” Johnson said. “I guarantee if we were down a lineman one week, he’d want to suit up.”

“My goal is to be more of an inspiration to the younger guys who are like 19 or 20 — if I can do it, they can do it,” Goddard said. “If I’m out here trying to be normal, and they have all of their limbs, there’s no reason why they can’t.”