GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets dropped only their second New England Football League game of the season Saturday night, falling 12-0 to the Worcester County Wildcats.

The Jackets fell to 5-2 in the Northeastern Conference and 7-2 overall. Glens Falls has one regular-season game left, set for Sept. 9 at the Mass Warriors.

Starting quarterback Caleb Condon was injured in the first quarter, and the Wildcats (5-2, 6-3) kept Glens Falls' offense bottled up. Worcester scored a field goal and a safety in the first half and a touchdown in the second.

Defensively, Todd Bariteau led the Jackets with eight tackles and an interception, Tony Green Jr. and Tyler Brown each had seven tackles, and Brandon Fish also picked off a pass.