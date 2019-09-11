WATERTOWN — The Glens Falls Greenjackets fell short Saturday night in a 20-8 Empire Football League loss to the Watertown Red & Black.
Trailing 20-0 at halftime, the Jackets rallied on a safety by Tyler Brown, who sacked the Watertown quarterback in the end zone on a bad snap, and a 2-yard touchdown run by Quentin Austin.
The Jackets, who had defeated Watertown 32-14 back on July 27, fell to 1-5 in the league. All EFL teams are also getting two forfeit wins from the Seaway Valley Venom, which chose to sit out the season and reorganize.
The Red & Black got a touchdown run and pass from Joe Brennan.
The Jackets are scheduled to host the Plattsburgh North Stars (5-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at East Field. Glens Falls needs a win to stay eligible for the playoffs.
