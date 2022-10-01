Greenjackets fall to Watertown in EFL title rematch

WATERTOWN — Jason Williams passed for four touchdowns Saturday night to lead the Watertown Red & Black to a 30-14 victory over the Glens Falls Greenjackets in the Empire Football League championship game.

It was the second year in a row Watertown defeated the Jackets for the EFL title, and wrapped up an undefeated 12-0 season for the Red & Black.

Glens Falls (7-5) could not get much going on offense, scoring twice on special teams — on a fake field goal and a fumble return on a punt.

The Jackets struck first, scoring on a fake field goal early in the second quarter. After getting good field position at the Watertown 33, the Jackets stalled at the Red & Black 15.

The Jackets lined up for a field-goal attempt, but holder John Styczynski picked up the snap, rolled to his right and threw to a wide-open Tom Hammond in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

Watertown pulled ahead 14-7 at halftime, getting scoring passes from Williams to Dequace Jackson and Zachary Todd.

Williams threw touchdowns to Chris Furr and Kalon Jeter in the third quarter, on either side of a Jackets fumble on a kickoff return.

Glens Falls pulled within 28-14 with 3:03 left in the third quarter when Watertown fumbled on a punt return. Ryan Fleeman scooped up the loose ball and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

The Jackets were shut down in the second half, getting pinned inside their own 5-yard line three times on punts. One led to a safety early in the fourth quarter for Watertown’s final points of the game.

Glens Falls lost to Watertown 37-8 in last year’s title game.

EFL Championship Glens Falls (7-5);0;7;7;0 — 14 Watertown (12-0);0;14;14;2 — 30 Second quarter GF — T. Hammond 15 pass from Styczynski (M. Smith kick), 14:51 W — Jackson 25 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 8:22 W — Todd 27 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 2:01 Third quarter W — Furr 30 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 8:50 W — Jeter 10 pass from Ja. Williams (Beyler kick), 6:11 GF — Fleeman 38 fumble return (M. Smith kick), 3:03 Fourth quarter W — Safety, Austin tackled in end zone, 13:44