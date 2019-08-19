{{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY — The Tri-City Spartans topped the Glens Falls Greenjackets 20-10 on Saturday night in Empire Football League action.

The Greenjackets (1-4) led 10-7 at halftime on a Quentin Austin 2-yard rushing touchdown and 35-yard field goal from Anthony Willette. Tri-City answered with 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Austin led the Greenjackets' rushing game with 13 carries for 85 yards. John Hammond rushed three times for 37 yards and went 3 for 12 passing for 78 yards. Tyrell Walker had all the receptions.

Defensively, Turner Davis led the Greenjackets with 11 tackles.

