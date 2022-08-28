 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenjackets fall to Broome County

APALACHIN — The Glens Falls Greenjackets dropped a 48-13 Empire Football league loss on Saturday to the Broome County Stallions.

The Jackets, who fell to 4-4 heading into the league's Labor Day break, scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Mike Lewis to Tony Green Jr., and an 85-yard kickoff return by Jon Hammond.

Lewis completed 16 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a pair of interceptions. Morgan Smith went 1-for-2 on extra points and had a 37-yard field-goal attempt spoiled by a bad snap.

The Jackets do not play again until Sept. 17, when they host the Auburn Pride at East Field. They will receive a forfeit on Sept. 10 from the Plattsburgh North Stars, who suspended their season because of injuries and low turnout.

