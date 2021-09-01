Greenjackets fall short against Syracuse

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets came up just short in a 10-6 Empire Football League loss to the Syracuse Smash on Saturday night at East Field.

The Jackets, who fell to 2-2 on the season, had the ball inside the Syracuse 10-yard line, but Jon Hammond's final pass was broken up in the end zone as time expired.

Glens Falls trailed 10-0 in the fourth quarter before Hammond connected with John Styczynski on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 4:50 left in regulation. However, the Jackets came up short on the two-point conversion attempt.

Hammond completed 9 of 20 passes for 152 yards and an interception, with Styczynski catching six passes for 103 yards and the lone score. Quentin Austin was held to 58 yards on 18 carries. Jake Gregory collected five sacks and nine tackles on defense.

The Greenjackets have the league-wide bye for Labor Day weekend, and return to action on Sept. 11 at Watertown.

