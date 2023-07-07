GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Greenjackets scored a hit with a big win in their New England Football League debut on June 24.

On Saturday, they hit the road for a North Atlantic Conference encounter with the Western Mass Blitzin' Bears. The game is set for 7 p.m. at the Roberts Field Sports Complex in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

The Bears are coming off a 37-13 loss to the Mass Warriors in their season opener last week. Western Mass is the two-time defending NEFL champion.

Glens Falls and Western Mass last met in 2008, the last of four seasons when both were in the North American Football League's Empire Division.

Glens Falls is coming off a 32-0 victory last Saturday over the Vermont Ravens of the Maritime Conference.

Quarterback Caleb Condon, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound former Hudson Falls standout, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the game. Receiver John Styczynski caught two scoring passes, one from backup quarterback Manny Isaac. Jason Proffitt and Skyler Pickering also caught touchdowns.

Last weekend, a few members of the Jackets — Styczynski, defensive tackle Jake Gregory and defensive back Dei'Jon Tyler — participated in an American Football Events game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The players were members of Team USA, along with Greenjackets team owner and president Hank Pelton as an assistant coach, playing in the Independence Day Bowl against a team of all-stars from the Columbus, Ohio, area.