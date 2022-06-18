 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenjackets cruse to preseason win, 35-0

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Quentin Austin scored three touchdowns Saturday as the Glens Falls Greenjackets stormed to a 35-0 preseason victory over the Vermont Ravens at Glens Falls High School.

Austin rushed for 78 yards, including scoring runs of 21 and 12 runs, and also scored on a 29-yard pass from Zach Infield.

The Jackets also got touchdowns on a 46-yard punt return by DeiJon Tyler and a 29-yard interception return by Akil Anthony. Tony Green Jr. added a safety when he downed the Ravens quarterback in the end zone on a bad snap.

Former South Glens Falls kicker Morgan Smith became the first female to play for and score points for the Greenjackets, kicking 3 of 5 extra points on a windy day.

The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to open their Empire Football League regular season on July 9 against the Watertown Red & Black, set for 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

Greenjackets 35, Ravens 0

Vt. Ravens;0;0;0;0 — 0

Greenjackets;6;9;20;0 — 35

First quarter

GF — Austin 29 pass from Infield (kick failed)

Second quarter

GF — Austin 21 run (Smith kick)

GF — Safety, Green sack in end zone

Third quarter

GF — Austin 12 run (Smith kick)

GF — Tyler 46 punt return (kick failed)

GF — Anthony 29 interception return (Smith kick)

