Greenjackets cruse to preseason win, 35-0

GLENS FALLS — Quentin Austin scored three touchdowns Saturday as the Glens Falls Greenjackets stormed to a 35-0 preseason victory over the Vermont Ravens at Glens Falls High School.

Austin rushed for 78 yards, including scoring runs of 21 and 12 runs, and also scored on a 29-yard pass from Zach Infield.

The Jackets also got touchdowns on a 46-yard punt return by DeiJon Tyler and a 29-yard interception return by Akil Anthony. Tony Green Jr. added a safety when he downed the Ravens quarterback in the end zone on a bad snap.

Former South Glens Falls kicker Morgan Smith became the first female to play for and score points for the Greenjackets, kicking 3 of 5 extra points on a windy day.

The Glens Falls Greenjackets are scheduled to open their Empire Football League regular season on July 9 against the Watertown Red & Black, set for 7 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

