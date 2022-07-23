Greenjackets cruise to win over Plattsburgh

GLENS FALLS — Tom Hammond had all the confidence that his younger brother would take the football to the house Saturday.

Even when Jon Hammond hit the turf at Putt LaMay Memorial Field after catching Tom’s pass, he sprang back up and headed for the end zone.

“It was pretty impressive,” Tom Hammond said of his brother’s 70-yard touchdown play, one of three scoring passes he threw in a 46-0 Empire Football League victory over the Plattsburgh North Stars.

Quentin Austin rushed for 135 yards and two long touchdowns for the Jackets as they claimed the Mayor’s Cup trophy on a sweltering afternoon.

The brothers — Tom, 31, and Jon, 29 — are from Hudson Falls, where they were standout athletes on some of the Tigers’ best teams more than a decade ago.

“We grew up together, we played backyard football since we were knee-high,” said Tom Hammond, who returned to the Jackets last year after serving in the Marine Corps.

“It was me playing quarterback and I was throwing balls to him, now it’s him throwing balls to me,” Jon Hammond said. “It’s amazing, I love it. After games, we always get together and go over film, see what we can do and what we can’t do, and how to get better.”

The Greenjackets (2-1) scored three touchdowns on its first three plays from scrimmage on their way to the rout of Plattsburgh.

A 30-yard pass from Tom Hammond to John Styczynski, a 53-yard run by Austin and the big Hammond-to-Hammond connection gave Glens Falls a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

There was some question as to whether Jon Hammond — who caught the ball between defenders — was down by contact when he landed, but no whistle sounded as he raced to the end zone.

“It looked like he was by himself when he caught it,” Tom Hammond said. “He popped up real quick and he took a 30-, 40-yard scamper afterwards. ... I’m excited — we have a lot of playmakers on the field.”

“It was a beautiful ball, man,” Jon Hammond said of his brother’s pass. “I came back to it, and they tried to say I was down, but I don’t think I was. So I got up and I was out.”

Hammond later threw a 43-yard strike to Anthony Smith and Tyler Brown returned an interception 26 yards for a score late in the first half.

Kicker Morgan Smith, the first woman to play in the EFL, went 5-for-5 on extra points and booted a 30-yard field goal to end the first half.

Defensively, the Jackets held Plattsburgh (0-3) to 55 yards total offense, including four sacks and four interceptions.

“This was a much-needed win,” Tom Hammond said. “Every game so far this season, we’ve come out very sluggish, and we came out firing on all cylinders, offensively and defensively.”

“When we get a fast start, not many teams can run with us,” Jackets head coach Steve Johnson said. “We tried to rotate a lot of guys, our second- and third-team guys looked great, they all put points on the board. We did a great job.”

In the final minute of the first half, Brown read a play perfectly for his pick-six.

“I saw that they were running a lot of quads, but they were keeping the tight end inside, and he was blocking for the most part,” said Brown, in his first game back from injury. “The one time they leaked him out, my eyes caught right on that and I stepped in front of the tight end. I had a great flow of blockers coming my way, I was untouched — that’s the pick-six you want.”

On the North Stars’ next offensive play, Aakil Anthony picked off a pass to set up Morgan Smith field goal on the final play of the half for a 31-0 lead.

“That’s how we practice — that’s how I know we can start, we just had to get there,” Johnson added.

Glens Falls 46, Plattsburgh 0 Plattsburgh (0-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Glens Falls (2-1);21;10;15;0 — 46 First quarter GF — Styczynski 30 pass from T. Hammond (M. Smith kick) GF — Austin 53 run (M. Smith kick) GF — J. Hammond 70 pass from T. Hammond (M. Smith kick) Second quarter GF — Brown 26 interception return (M. Smith kick) GF — FG M. Smith 30 Third quarter GF — A. Smith 43 pass from T. Hammond (M. Smith kick) GF — Austin 48 run (Tyler pass from Styczynski)