HOLYOKE, Mass. — The Glens Falls Greenjackets rode big plays and defense to a 43-0 victory over Western Mass on Saturday.

The Jackets took a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and needed just 15 snaps from the offense to pocket the win. Glens Falls improved to 4-1 in the Northeastern Conference of the New England Football League and 5-1 overall.

The defense recorded five sacks and scored points on Gus Whitticker’s tackle for safety and Jacob Gregory’s 30-yard interception return. The defense has held the opposition to 35 points in six games.

Quentin Austin scored two touchdowns, on runs of 10 and 78 yards. Jon Hammond returned a punt 70 yards for a TD and also scored on a 21-yard pass from Caleb Condon. James Prastio Jr. scored on a 70-yard run.

Austin was the leading rusher for the Greenjackets with 138 yards on three carries.

Greenjackets 43, Western Mass 0 Glens Falls;23;13;7;0 — 43 Western Mass;0;0;0;0 — 0 First Quarter GF — James Prastio Jr. 70 run (Dwayne Bennett kick) GF — Safety, Gus Whitticker tackles quarterback in end zone GF — Quentin Austin 10 run (Bennett kick) GF — Jon Hammond 70 punt return (Bennett kick) Second Quarter GF — Jacob Gregory 30 interception return (Bennett kick) GF — Auston 78 run (kick failed) Third Quarter GF — Hammond 21 pass from Caleb Condon (Bennet kick)

