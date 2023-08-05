HOLYOKE, Mass. — The Glens Falls Greenjackets rode big plays and defense to a 43-0 victory over Western Mass on Saturday.
The Jackets took a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and needed just 15 snaps from the offense to pocket the win. Glens Falls improved to 4-1 in the Northeastern Conference of the New England Football League and 5-1 overall.
The defense recorded five sacks and scored points on Gus Whitticker’s tackle for safety and Jacob Gregory’s 30-yard interception return. The defense has held the opposition to 35 points in six games.
Quentin Austin scored two touchdowns, on runs of 10 and 78 yards. Jon Hammond returned a punt 70 yards for a TD and also scored on a 21-yard pass from Caleb Condon. James Prastio Jr. scored on a 70-yard run.
Austin was the leading rusher for the Greenjackets with 138 yards on three carries.
NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the final score.