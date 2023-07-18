GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced the signing of high-scoring forward Patrick Grasso on Tuesday afternoon.

Grasso scored 37 goals in 64 games with the Thunder during the 2022-23 season, a single-season franchise record. He was called up by Utica and Cleveland of the AHL on two occasions.

Before turning pro, Grasso played for the University of New Hampshire and the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.

The signing was announced by coach Pete MacArthur during a Facebook live session.

This story will be updated later this evening.